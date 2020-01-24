Brian & Roger Eno Finally Releasing First Album Together

Deutsche Grammophon

It is all about family. Roger & Brian Eno are one of the most interesting sibling pairings in music. They have worked together often over the decades, but never released an official full-length project together. That is all about to change in March. The Eno brothers have announced their first joint-album Mixing Colours is out on March 20 via Deutsche Grammophon.

The album took 15 years to make as they sent material back and forth via email. They didn’t originally set out trying to make an album, it just happened organically. How did this not come up at family gatherings?

“I’d wake up, go straight upstairs, put my equipment on and improvise, then I sent things to Brian that I thought he might be interested in,” Roger said in a press release. “The idea for a full album emerged as the number of pieces kept increasing and the results kept being interesting. It’s something that neither of us could have arrived at alone.”

In a statement, Roger explains how each sound was created in its own unique way, notably using electronics.

“With classical instruments, the clarinet represents a little island of sound, the viola another, and the grand piano yet another. Each instrument is a finite set of sonic possibilities, one island in the limitless ocean of all the possible sounds that you could make,” explains Roger Eno. “What’s happened with electronics is that all the spaces in between those islands are being explored, yielding new sounds that have never previously existed. It has been a huge pleasure for me to explore that ocean with Roger’s unique compositions.”

All of the songs, but one, are named after various colors. See the complete tracklist below and listen to one of the songs “Celeste.” Pre-orders are available now.

Mixing Colours Tracklist:

01. Spring Frost

02. Burnt Umber

03. Celeste

04. Wintergreen

05. Obsidian

06. Blonde

07. Dark Sienna

08. Verdigris

09. Snow

10. Rose Quartz

11. Quicksilver

12. Ultramarine

13. Iris

14. Cinnabar

15. Desert Sand

16. Deep Saffron

17. Cerulean Blue

18. Slow Movement – Sand