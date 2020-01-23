The Lover Generator Courtesy of PR

Calvin Harris, normally someone we wouldn’t cover, just dropped two tracks from his new alias Love Regenerator. The two-track EP is completely different from what he has made in the past, from disco to commercial electro to funk and then UK pop house. There are touches of that in this, but it is a throwback to the ‘90s and actually is pretty good.

The first track, “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)” seems to best capture this musical turn. There is a squelching acid bass line, breaks stuttering underneath, soaring piano with a vocal shining on top. CP-1’ is a simple acid DJ tool that still has the high-level of production from Harris, but lacks the invention of “Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait).”

"'Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)' and ‘CP-1’ are the first tracks from my new project Love Regenerator,” explains the Scot. “I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me. The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I’ve done everything I can to make them sound like they’ve come from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used is from that time period."

Stream the records below and be known they are not the cheery tunes you have been hearing on the radio for the past decade.