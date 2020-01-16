"Make It Rain:" Charity Benefit Raves For Australia Wildfire Victims

Do you part and rave for the animals and humans impacted by the devastating wildfires in Australia.

Courtesy Flyer

If you are wondering what you can do to benefit those impacted by the devastating Australian wildfires, we have a solution. Here is a list of upcoming benefit events you can attend to make your mark. DJs and others have been donating loads of money along the way to benefit those in Australia. Plenty of DJs are using merch sales to do their part as well. We will update this as we get more benefit parties.

Make It Rain Event LA:

Australian artists are throwing a benefit for those impacted by the wildfires in their country. The benefit titled Make It Rain, will take place at Academy in Los Angeles on January 29.

All profits from “Make It Rain” will be donated to three bushfire relief initiatives: Red Cross Australia, GIVIT, and NSW Wildlife Council (NWC).

Among those set to perform are What So Not, PNAU, Nina Las Vegas, Hook N Sling, tyDi, VASSY, Stafford Brothers, Yolanda Be Cool, GG Magree, Feenixpawl, Cut Snake, Brooke Evers, plus VERY special guests.

“The feeling of complete helplessness got too much for us here in LA, and we knew we needed to channel our energy into something bigger than ourselves. We’re stoked to see how the dance music community has been so supportive of this cause and we look forward to seeing our friends and family at Academy on January 29th,” said Aussie “Make It Rain” organizers Andie Leon (Academy LA), Lorne Padman (Dim Mak) and Tyson Illingworth (tyDi) in a statement.

“Make It Rain” will include very special surprise guests throughout the evening in addition to a silent auction that will allow those in attendance to bid on highlight prizes. Fans who cannot attend on the night will be able to hear the broadcast on SiriusXM Diplo’s Revolution on Saturday, February 1. Get your tickets here.

Anjunabeats UK:

This isn’t the only benefit going on soon. Anjunabeats is throwing a party at Tola Peckham on Friday, January 24 in benefit of the Red Cross.

Australia Day Benefit:

Courtesy Flyer

Another in the UK will take place on Australia Day (Saturday January 25) with James Hype, Artful Dodger, Foor, Jaguar Skills, James Haskell, Patrick Nazemi and a BBC Radio 1 headliner to be announced on the day all performing.. The event will begin at 9pm at Omeara in London Bridge, where people can rave up to 3am. All proceeds from tickets going to the Red Cross Australia. Get your tickets here.

There have already been a slew of other benefit shows in the US and in Australia, but if you haven’t have a chance, check these out to do some good. Australia is burning and you can help in a small way.

Climate Change is real and making this much worse. Stop listening to that ghoul Rupert Murdoch who owns over half of media in AUS.