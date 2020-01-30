Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini Announce New Collaborative Album 'Illusion of Time'

Steve Gullick & Emilie Elizabeth

Daniel Avery and Nine Inch Nails member Alessandro Cortini have announced a new collaborative album Illusion Of Time. They have shared the tracklist and release date. In addition to the new LP announcement, they have shared the title track with a distorted, colorful video.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How this album came together may seem a little surprising, but it felt easy for the two producers.

“I was a big fan of Daniel’s, and his work always spoke to me in a certain way,’’ explains Cortini. “Then, when we started working together, it just clicked. It’s very hard to explain, but I can always hear the love in his work, and that is true on this record. After our first collaboration, we just kept sending each other music and maintaining that dialogue. Next thing you know, we’re sitting in a hotel room in New York and had finished the record in three hours.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Avery notes that this was “very much a shared process” and something where they helped each other find new ways of expressing themselves musically.

“I would like to credit Alessandro with his belief that music has a life of its own, as well as the importance he places on the first take,” explains Avery. “That even something that may be considered out-of-step by some should be respected. Some of the tracks were borne simply out of a tiny synth part, or a bit of tape hiss that we had recorded. And that approach taught me a lot. It’s a record that’s been worked on hard, but not labored over.”

Illusion Of Time will be released on March 27 via Mute / Phantasy. Fans can pre-order the album in various forms including a limited edition heavyweight transparent magenta vinyl here.

Illusion of Time Tracklisting

1. Sun

2. Illusion of Time

3. CC Pad

4. Space Channel

5. Inside The Ruins

6. At First Sight

7. Interrupted By The Cloud of Light

8. Enter Exit

9. Water

10. Stills