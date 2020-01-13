NAMM 2020: Denon DJ Announces Prime 2 and Prime GO Controllers

Today, Denon DJ has announced two new additions to their Prime series of players, Prime 2 and Prime GO. Both units feature 7" HD touch screens, built-in wifi streaming capabilities, pro-level connectivity, and are both powered by the ENGINE 2.0 software.

Prime 2 takes the best of the Prime 4 controller and packs it into a 2-channel controller with a built-in HDD, 8 performance pads, and RCA inputs for phones tablets, and other media players. The MSRP is $1399.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Prime GO is even more compact, and can be placed in a backpack for truly on the go performances, dual bank performance pads, and features a rechargeable battery so you never miss a beat. This is perhaps the most impressive 2-channel DJ controller the market has ever seen. The MSRP is $999.

Both units will be available starting Q1 of this year.