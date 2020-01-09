Denon DJ Announces SC6000 PRIME Players & X1850 Series Mixer

Today, Denon DJ has announced the newest addition to their Prime DJ player series, the SC6000 and SC6000M, as well as their new mixer, the X1850. The new units come with a whole host of new features, including a 10in touch screen, built-in wifi with streaming capabilities, and ever-evolving software. The SC6000M has a die-cast aluminum 8.5” motorized platter with newly-designed ‘quick-release’ vinyl. It offers turntablists ultra-responsive platter control, powered by a brushless DC electric motor, customizable with adjustable torque range adjustment.

The X1850 builds off the previous version and comes with 16 FX, MIDI clock for syncing external gear, analog, and digital outputs, and a rugged all-metal build. It can also be used as a hub for Serato, allowing you to ditch the box and keep your setup clean and simple. Check it out below.

The SC6000 and SC6000M players will retail for $1499 and $1699, while the X1850 PRIME will retail for $1099. All will be shipping early Q2, 2020. The SC5000 will remain available at $1099, both the SC5000 and SC5000M will continue to receive updates and evolve with the rest of the family.