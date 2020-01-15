Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails Lead 2020 Rock Hall Of Fame Class

Depeche Mode Press Photo 2016

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has released their 2020 inductees and they have finally put in some people that are relevant to us at Magnetic. Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Notorious B.I.G. lead the class alongside The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex and Whitney Houston.

Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, and Thin Lizzy all didn’t get inducted. It is still a mystery why bands like Soundgarden or Motörhead didn’t get in, plus Kraftwerk should be in as well.

"I’m pretty freaked out,” says Trent Reznor to Rolling Stone. “I’m quite in shock. When I look back at how Nine Inch Nails are received, it always seems like we fall between the cracks. I don’t know if it’s a defense mechanism, but I just assumed we’d stay in that category, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see us acknowledged. It feels pretty good … I’m allowing myself, for a limited period of time, to feel good about this.”

It is good to see bands not just led by guitarists who are making it. Reznor agrees, telling RS, “Rock doesn’t have to be guitar-bass/drums, it can be a turntable, a computer, a synthesizer, sequencer. They are all tools and a spirit of expression.”

The induction ceremony will be held at Cleveland’s Public Hall on May 2nd and will air live on HBO and the SiriusXM Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio station. Tickets go on sale on February 27th.