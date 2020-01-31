Elon Mush Just Dropped A Chill EDM Track 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe' That Doesn't Suck

We continue to ascend various levels of the simulation, seemingly every month. Now we end January with entrepreneur, business owner and meme lord Elon Musk putting out an EDM track that somehow isn’t terrible.

It is a chill tune with a reasonably well-mixed and sturdy bass line with some pads on top and his own robotic vocals repeating, “don’t doubt your vibe, it knows it's you, don’t doubt your vibe, it knows it’s true.”

This isn’t his first foray into music. On April 1, 2019, he dropped the rap track “RIP Harambe,” a tribute to the gorilla killed at the Cincinnati Zoo that has since become an internet meme.

I guess Elon has the time to make these tracks, but they don’t seem all that complex. Either way, this is one strange way to spend a Friday. Maybe this will be the soundtrack to his rocket ships to space.