Emika Details New Neoclassical Album 'Klavirni Temna'

The album was written during her pregnancy and is dedicated to her child.

British electronic and neoclassical composer Emika has announced her new album Klavirni Temna. It is the spiritual follow up to her 2015 LP Klavirni with similar sounds and name as well. According to a press release, Klavirni Temna "explores the relationship between dark and light, good and evil, death and rebirth." She has released the new track “Dilo 33” to help push the record.

Klavirni Temna means dark piano in Czech and each song on the LP is a “moment.” The original Klavirni gave us dilos four to 16 and now we pick up with 21 to 33.

This new album was recorded when she was pregnant and dedicated to “Silvy who heard it first from the inside.”

“I recorded in a state of ultra hyped up creativity combined with a massive fear about losing my identity or creativity as an artist once I would become a mother,” says Emika in a press release.

“I had this record on the shelf for a long time ready while I was nursing Silvy and one day I decided I better get back to finishing the production and listen to the vinyl test presses. At that moment Silvy came in from her nap and touched my tummy and said ‘mummy,’ which freaked me out, as she seemed to associate these pieces and the piano sound with me. Music is a powerful and sometimes unexplainable force.”

This album will also turn over a new leaf for Emika’s career. This album marks the 5-year anniversary of Emika Records and will be the final release on this label before she starts something new later in 2020. Klavirni Temna will be released on February 14. See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Dilo 21

2. Dilo 22

3. Dilo 23

4. Dilo 24

5. Dilo 25

6. Dilo 26

7. Dilo 27

8. Dilo 28

9. Dilo 29

10. Dilo 30

11. Dilo 31

12. Dilo 32

13. Dilo 33

14. Dilo 34