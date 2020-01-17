Epic Pool Parties Announces 2020 MMW Events With Do Not Sleep x Amnesia, Kings of House & Repopulate Mars

This is just the first three of six parties that will take over the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami this March.

Stuart Tracte

The calendar has turned towards the New Year and that means looking ahead to the sunshine and warmth of Miami in March. We have partnered with Epic Pool Parties again this year to help present their string of parties at the Kimpton Epic Hotel Miami. They will throw parties from March 17 to March 22 and the first three have been announced. Kings of House NYC will open on March 17, followed by Amnesia & Do Not Sleep combining the next night on March 18 and then Repopulate Mars on March 20.

March 17 will be the official opening party of Winter Music Conference with Kings of House, aka Louie Vega and David Morales taking over the pool for a six-hour b2b set. Then Amnesia & Do Not Sleep will bring their sleek brands of house music to the hotel pool on March 18. Friday, March 20 will see Repopulate Mars return for another big party.

Lineups have not been announced and the rest of the parties are still to come in the next few weeks, but expect six days of great music at the rooftop pool of the Kimpton.

Tuesday March 17th at The Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Kings Of House Courtesy photo

WMC Official Opening Party: Kings of House, aka Louie Vega and David Morales

Wednesday March 18th at The Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Amnesia x Do Not Sleep Courtesy photo

Amnesia Presents x Do Not Sleep

Friday March 20th at The Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Repopulate Mars: 12pm-11pm

Tickets are on sale now, including a special deal for all six events for just $125. Miami is prohibitively expensive this time of the year, so we love a good deal.