Four Tet Details New Album 'Sixteen Oceans' Out In March

PR Photo

Four Tet has announced many of the details to a new album Sixteen Oceans. Without much warning or an official PR campaign, he shared a photo of a post-it with the tracklist written in small letters. At the bottom we see that the album will arrive in March 2020, though the exact date is still unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He has released already one song from the record, “Teenage Birdsong,” which developed into a minor hit for Four Tet. Sixteen Oceans will follow his 2017 album New Energy.

Peep the full tracklist written out below.

Tracklist:

01. School

02. Baby

03. Harpsichord

04. Teenage Birdsong

05. Romantics

06. Love Salad

07. Insect Near Piha Beach

08. Hi Hello

09. ISTM

10. Something In The Sadness

11. 1993 Band Practice

12. Green

13. Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019

14. 4T Recordings

15. This Is For You

16. Mama Teaches Sanskrit