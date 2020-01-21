Four Tet Details New Album 'Sixteen Oceans' Out In March
Four Tet has announced many of the details to a new album Sixteen Oceans. Without much warning or an official PR campaign, he shared a photo of a post-it with the tracklist written in small letters. At the bottom we see that the album will arrive in March 2020, though the exact date is still unknown.
He has released already one song from the record, “Teenage Birdsong,” which developed into a minor hit for Four Tet. Sixteen Oceans will follow his 2017 album New Energy.
Peep the full tracklist written out below.
Tracklist:
01. School
02. Baby
03. Harpsichord
04. Teenage Birdsong
05. Romantics
06. Love Salad
07. Insect Near Piha Beach
08. Hi Hello
09. ISTM
10. Something In The Sadness
11. 1993 Band Practice
12. Green
13. Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019
14. 4T Recordings
15. This Is For You
16. Mama Teaches Sanskrit