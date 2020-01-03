Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Releasing 'Bandana Beats' Instrumental Album

Photo by Nick Walker

Madlib & Freddie Gibbs are releasing an instrumental album for their excellent 2019 record Bandana. The instrumental beat album will be titled Bandana Beats.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The project will be released on January 31 via Madlib Invazion, ESGN Records, Keep Cool and RCA. Since Madlib shepherded the beats, this will put the focus on his beats that fit perfectly into the project. We named Bandana as one of the best albums of 2019 and "Crime Pays" was one of our best hip-hop tracks of the year.

Bandana was the second of a planned trilogy of albums between Madlib and Freddie Gibbs. In 2014, they released Piñata.

In addition to the beat project, Madlib and his younger brother Oh No will release a self-titled album under the moniker The Professionals on January 17.