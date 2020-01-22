Ghostly & Stutterheim Release Limited Raincoat Collaboration

via Ghostly

Ghostly has teamed up with Swedish raincoat company Stutterheim on a new rain jacket collaboration.

The unisex coat adds a Ghostly spin on Stutterheim’s LW raincoat that is great for warmer weather and transitional seasons. It will be available for a a limited run and comes unlined featuring two front pockets, silver snap buttons and black cotton drawstring. The flash on the back is designed by Julian Duron.

Spring is coming soonish, so get your jacket now to prepare for the incoming rains. Get it now via the Ghostly website in sizes from xx-small to x-large.