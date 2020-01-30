Gorillaz Launch Song Machine -- Share First Track "Momentary Bliss" With Slaves, Slowthai

Gorillaz and their virtual band are collaborating with a slew of artists and filming the whole thing.

Yes, all of this Courtesy Photo

Gorillaz have been teasing some new music lately and now we have an idea of what they are working on. They have launched Song Machine – a series of cartoon musical hangs with 2D, Murdoc, Noodle, Russel and guest collaborators. Everything is filmed as they make a song in the studio and the cartoon members are on hand playing as well. The first episode of Song Machine “Momentary Bliss” features Slowthai, the cartoon band, UK band Slaves and Gorillaz jamming out on a grungy indie rock jam that suits Slowthai just right.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop,” explains Gorillaz drummer Russel. “We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

The rest of the season will see the band collaborating with an unannounced roster of other artists alongside Kong Studios and the virtual band.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website