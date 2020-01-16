Tame Impala, Missy Elliot, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Vampire Weekend, Flume Headline Governors Ball 2020 Lineup

Start prepping for June because the Governors Ball lineup just dropped.

Charles Kang

Governors Ball has announced its 2020 lineup and it is big. For their 10-year anniversary, the festival has tapped Flume, Tame Impala, Missy Elliot, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Stevie Nicks, Girl Talk and others to headline.

The festival always looks to include acts across the spectrum. Rock is well represented with the likes of Vampire Weekend, Of Monsters And Men, Foals, Bleachers, Jay Som and others.

Dance will have some excellent names as well with artists like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Madeon, Poolside, Gryffin and Girl Talk.

Rap will have names like Maxo Kream, Dave, Slowthai, Danny Brown and the queen Missy Elliot performing.

The rest of the lineup is filled with upstart musicians across the board and a lineup that doesn’t look like all of the other ones (so far).

See the complete lineup below and get tickets on their website. Governors Ball will take place June 5-7 at Randall’s Island.