Grammys 2020: Who Should Win Vs Who Win Will Dance / Electronic Categories

Who should win and who will win at the Grammys can be a tough call, but we make our best guesses.

Rufus Du Sol

The Grammys are on Sunday night, January 26 and while controversy is feverish about the organization itself with exorbitant legal fees and the ousting of their new leader Deborah Dugan after a few months, the focus will be on the “best” music over the past year. There is always debate about who should win versus who are the actual winners. There are usually rarely the right answers with several very worthy nominees in each category, but we will do our best with the two main dance categories. The remix one is always a mess and Soulwax should win this year.

Dance / Electronic Song Of The Year:

Who Will Win: Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $Ign – Midnight Hour

Skrillex has won for song of the year all three times he has been nominated. In 2012 he won with “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites,” the following year in 2013 he won with “Bangarang” and in 2016 he won as part of Jack Ü for their hit collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Where Are Ü Now.” He has dominated the Grammys from the offset and with a commercially viable house song alongside Boys Noize that sounds authentic, is really well produced and has Ty Dolla $ign on it, there is no reason not to expect him to win. The Chemical Brothers would be their biggest competition.

Who Should Win: RÜFÜS DU SOL – Underwater

This is a tough one. The Meduza song was massive all over the world. Bonobo “Linked” is outstanding, but he has had better records over the course of his career. Skrillex & Boys Noize “Midnight Hour” is fun and well produced, while The Chemical Brothers delivered another great project / song in 2019. However, to freshen things up and to acknowledge their impact on electronic music, it should go to RÜFÜS DU SOL. “Underwater” is their biggest and most sonically powerful track yet. The bass crushes your chest live, while the synths and vocals soar above. “Underwater” will stand the test of time and would give the Australian trio proper credit for what they have built.

Dance / Electronic Album of The Year:

Who Will Win: Flume – Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)

Apparat was a surprise submission, but he has no shot. Tycho’s Weather added vocals, which may help with the older voters, but it probably won’t be enough. RÜFÜS DU SOL were nominated in both categories, which gives them some juice, but it doesn’t seem likely they would win for album of the year their first time nominated. It comes down to The Chemical Brothers and Flume. The Chemical Brothers are always a good bet at the Grammys, especially among the older voters who remember the duo in the 1990s, but there is too much going for Flume on this project Hi This Is Flume. It has big collaborations that take it outside of just electronic music, fast pacing and he is one of the most in demand names in electronic music. The stars are aligning for Flume.

Who Should Win: The Chemical Brothers - No Geography

This is a tough one because all of the albums are excellent. Flume was at his most experimental working with the likes of JPREGMAFIA & SOPHIE on his mixtape. Apparat put out an outstanding album, but it didn’t have the same legs the others did. Tycho’s Weather saw him reach out beyond just instrumental music, but hasn’t had the same impact the trio of records before did. RÜFÜS DU SOL Solace may only be their second best album after their 2016 album Bloom.

The Chemical Brothers have been nominated six times for various albums of the year (excluding this year) and won twice. It is time the pair get their third win for No Geography, which was another reminder of how good they have been for so long. It was fresh and clinically still Chem Bros as bombastic throwback to peak 90's rave with the use of acid and breaks. They were nominated in both categories, so they should get one win.

The Grammys will take place on January 26, 2020.