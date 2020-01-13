GROUNDTRUTH: Meet Company Founded By Three Sisters Making Sustainable Bags Designed For Travel

via GROUNDTRUTH

Founded by three sisters, Sophia and Georgia of Groundtruth Productions and sustainable product and textile developer Nina, GROUNDTRUTH is a travel bag company that is designed for the challenges of modern travel. They create sustainable bags, made from 100% recycled materials.

The three sisters from London come with over a decade of experience making documentary films. GROUNDTRUTH harnesses new technology to create recycled, bespoke materials, with each RIKR backpack removing 120 plastic bottles from the environment. Unique to GROUNDTRUTH is their high-performance, Antarctica-tested textile, GT-RK-OO1, manufactured from 100% recycled PET which uses plastic waste from landfill sites, waterways and oceans.

“There is a huge increase in interest and awareness of the origins, stories and sustainability behind the products that people buy. GROUNDTRUTH is satisfying this demand with unique, interesting and ethical solutions,” says Georgia Scott.

The company was founded in September 2019 and already has the following list of items on sale now. Head to their website to get yours.

● RIKR Backpack

● RIKR Laptop case

● RIKR Tech Pouch

● RIKR Key Chain

● RIKR Recycled Camera Bag

● RIKR Card Holder

● RIKR T-shirt

● Limited edition RIKR Laptop bag x Patrick McDowell

● 100% Recycled Tote Bag 1.1

● 100% Recycled Tote Bag 2.1

● 100% Recycled Tote Bag 3.1

See pics of the tote bags below and the backpack above. Find more photos on their Instagram.

Tote bag 1.1 via GROUNDTRUTH

tote bag 2.1 via GROUNDTRUTH