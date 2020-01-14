Guitar Center Announces Partnership With 2020 WMC & MMW For Exclusive First Look At DJ Gear

Get access to loads of high-end DJ and production gear for the first time ever at Winter Music Conference 2020.

Winter Music Conference & Miami Music Week have announced a partnership with Guitar Center that will give badge holders and attendees the first look at a wide variety of high-end DJ and production gear.

Guitar Center will bring its signature popup store to Miami, allowing guests to review, demo, and purchase the latest DJ equipment and products from brands such as Pioneer DJ, Roland, KORG, Native Instruments, Denon, and several others.

WMC will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase the latest DJ and production equipment/software to hit the market. WMC badge-holders will be able to experience the popup store before anyone else, with an exclusive window prior to the store opening up to the public.

Guitar Center will also partner with the 10th Annual Miami Music Week’s new Oasis at the Miami Generator just steps away from the main hub of WMC. The MMW Oasis is a 5-day industry retreat taking place from March 16-20, hosting exclusive pool parties, label showcases, an artist gifting and media lounge, workshops, yoga, daytime barbecues, and more. The MMW Oasis will be open to WMC badge holders and by invitation only.

Jeannine Davis D'Addario, Guitar Center's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, says in a statement, "We are excited to partner with both the Winter Music Conference and Miami Music Week this year. As a resource for electronic music artists, we are thrilled to debut the industry's top DJ music production equipment and software, all week at the leading conference in the electronic music industry in Miami, to producers, artists, and music fans."

Winter Music Conference will take place March 16-19 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Get your badges here.