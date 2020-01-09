In Conversation: Boris Brejcha

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Every now and then, a masked figure steps into the spotlight of electronic music and catches people's attention with a combination of top-notch music, quality marketing, and most importantly of all, consistency, which in turn propels them to the top of the charts. Artists like Daft Punk, Deadmau5, and today's guest, Boris Brejcha. Although he might not be quite at those levels yet, over the past few years, Boris's profile has risen from that guy with the jester mask to massive streams of over 60 million in just his Cercle and Tomorrowland sets alone. That's not even including all the random channels posting his music and that also getting millions of plays. But how did he even get to this point? In a world where cheap shortcuts are almost the norm, one thing that will always triumph is hard work, and in this episode of In Conversation, we discuss his intense work ethic, how a freak accident changed the course of his life, the founding of his Fcking Serious imprint, and of course, the origins of the jester mask.

Boris will be releasing his new album 'Space Driver' on January 24th via Ultra Music.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.