In Conversation: Matt Black [Coldcut/Ninja Tune]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

A happy new year and decade everyone. Over the course of electronic music's history, there are few record labels who, since the very beginning, just know how to stay one step ahead of the game. Whether that's creative marketing, signing the right artists, or interesting collaborations with unique brands, for whatever reasons are able to maintain their status as pioneers. One such label that has managed to do all of the above, is Ninja Tune. Founded by Coldcut many moons ago, their artist roster spans the likes of Bonobo to Helena Hauff, and well beyond the club world. Recently, they announced their latest endeavor, a collaboration with leading modular synth maker Erica Synths, which brought forth perhaps one of the only products of its kind - a stereo effect unit aimed specifically at electronic musicians. Read about it here.

In this compact episode of In Conversation, I sat with Matt Black of Coldcut to discuss the new Zen Delay to learn more about the unit, where the idea came from, why they chose to partner with Erica Synths, and of course, Ninja Tune and Coldcut.

