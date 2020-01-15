James Ruskin & Mark Broom's The Fear Ratio Announces New Album 'They Can’t Be Saved'
The Fear Ratio's third album will be released in March.
The Fear Ratio, the collaboration between James Ruskin & Mark Broom, has announced their new album They Can’t Be Saved via Skam Records.
The album is the duo’s third following Lightbox in 2011 and 2015’s Refuge of a Twisted Soul. They also released a live EP in 2018 after opening for Autechre at the Great Northern Warehouse in Manchester.
The new project builds on what they have done in the past with experimental rhythms, breakbeat & scattershot jungle drums and spacey, ghostly and fleeting melodies.
They Can’t Be Saved will be released on March 13 via Skam.
Tracklist:
01. Sender
02. Exile
03. Grey Code
04. Small World
05. The Invisible Girl
06. The Curse
07. LM3
08. Captive
09. Game Plan
10. The Final Vision
11. BY3
12. A406