Juan Atkins Working On New Cybotron Album, 2020 Tour, Performs At Paris Fashion Week

Garrett Poulos

2020 is going to be a big year for Juan Atkins’ Cybotron project. He announced earlier this week that he was linking up with former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flür on a new Cybotron album. He performed as Cybotron during Paris Fashion Week for a Virgil Abloh’s event showcasing his autumn / winter collection.

Cybotron’s set luckily was recorded. Two masked men flank him as they play tracks "Clear" and "Cosmic Cars" throughout the show whose soundtrack was supervised by BBC Radio 1 DJ Benji B. It was Detroit vs. Everybody at the afterparty as well with Moodymann on the decks according to RA.

But for the big picture, this is part of Cybotron becoming a bigger project after its first live show last year. Atkins formed Cybotron alongside Richard Davis in 1981 and now according to RA will collab with former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flür on an album. He is touring the world in 2020 with a new A/V show that you can see teased in the video below. This should be pretty massive.

