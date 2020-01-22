Juice WRLD's Death Ruled Accident Overdose

Juice WRLD’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental overdose according to the Chicago Tribune. He overdosed on oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Wednesday.

Juice WRLD died on December 8 after he suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest after police searched the luggage of him and his entourage for drugs and guns at a private airport at Midway Airport in Chicago. The rapper was just 21 years old.