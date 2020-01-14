Justin Martin Launching New Label 'What To Do' With Inaugural Single "Needs"
Justin Martin is ready for a new chapter in his career.
Justin Martin has announced he is launching a new label What To Do. To inaugurate the label, he has released a new single “Needs.”
“Needs” brings quirky, spacey fx and melodies with a steady bass line and vocals that emerge and disappear in equal order.
Jay is being silent on what the label’s ethos is and what it intends to be musically, but one can assume it won’t sign Nordic black metal bands. This is the next step for an already great career for Justin Martin, who has been a strong member of the Dirtybird family. He released his latest album Hello Clouds in 2016.