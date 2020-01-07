Korg Unveils Wavestate Synthesizer

Today, Korg has unveiled its newest synthesizer, the Wavestate, a completely reimagined version of their legendary '90s Wavestation. Using the same Wave Sequencing synthesis that made the original so famous, the Wavestate has been built from the ground up as a modern and unparalleled synth with ever-evolving textures and sounds. The Wavestate also features modern modular synthesis inspired routing capabilities, as well as Six GB of PCM to deliver over 700 sounds and 240 performances, plus 1,000 Wavesequences to explore and storage for over 10,000 performances.

The Wavestate will be available for viewing and demo at Korg's booth at NAMM for those in attendance. Check out the awesome video below by the good fellas at Perfect Circuit for a detailed look at the new synth.

The Wavestate will be available at the end of January for $799. Click here for more information.