Legowelt Performing Score To Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey Live Next Month

Synth wizard Legowelt will perform the score to Stanley Kubrick’s classic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey next month. The performance will take place at the Grauzone Festival in The Hague on Friday, February 7.

This is the latest live score performance by Legowelt. He performed Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu: Phantom der Nacht in 2019 at Amsterdam’s Eye Film Festival and in 2017 ADE invited him to do a live score of Fata Morgana by Werner Herzog.

Alex North originally composed a score for the film at the time, but Kubrick at the end of production abandoned it. Kubrick then went in favor of classical pieces by Richard Strauss, Johan Strauss II, Aram Khachaturian and György Ligeti. The film is credited with helping to revive interest in many of the songs on the score.

