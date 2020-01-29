Lights Out Premiere: ESA - Burial 10 [Negative Gain]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive video premiere from rhythmic industrial artist ESA. Taken from his forthcoming album, which you can pre-order here, 'Burial 10' is unrelenting industrial techno, filled to the brim with aggression from start to finish. A smashing kick, tough bassline, and searing synth lines create a weapon of a tune. The video does a great job of reflecting this and was inspired by films such as Midsommar and Wickerman with the Old English style horror.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ESA had this to say about the video:

"At the core, the video is about self sabotage. I find it a weird concept that sometimes we want to destroy things that give us peace through some sort of inbuilt defense mechanism. The characters in the video are all part of that plan and are part of the person being buried. I wanted to combine that concept with my obsession with English ’70s horror." - Jamie Blacker/composer

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Video credits

Myles Fearnley: DP / Editing / Co-Director

Jamie Blacker: Writer / Producer / Director

Cast: Kidnapee: J Blacker Kidnapper

Driver: Marcos Ramirez

Kidnapper Passenger: Daniel Hartley

Ritual Partaker Child: Nathan Fairchild-Savage

Ritual Partaker 1: Beckie Withe

Ritual Partaker 2: Hannah Shaw-Lumb

Ritual Partaker 3: Kay Savage

Ritual Partaker 4: Mabh Savage