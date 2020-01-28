Little Dragon Announce New Album 'New Me, Same Us,' Share Single "Hold On"

Little Dragon Ellen Edmar

Swedish four-piece group Little Dragon have announced their new album New Me, Same Us. The LP will be released on March 27, 2020 via Ninja Tune. To help push the record, they have released a new single “Hold On.”

“This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger,” Little Dragon say in a statement.

The project blurs the lines of pop, electronic and R&B as they reflect on a life well lived and always evolving. “We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are,” say the group.

The band’s loose single from October 2019 “Tongue Kissing” will not be included on the record. Little Dragon has collaborated with people across music like Flying Lotus, Gorillaz, BADBADNOTGOOD and others, but there don’t appear to be any listed features on this album.

New Me, Same Us will be released on March 27 via Ninja Tune. It can be pre-ordered here. To support the new album, they are going on a heavy tour across Europe and North America this spring. Get your tickets here.

Tracklist:

1. Hold On

2. Rush

3. Another Lover

4. Kids

5. Every Rain

6. New Fiction

7. Sadness

8. Are You Feeling Sad?

9. Where You Belong

10. Stay Right Here

11. Water