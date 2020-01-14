Magnetic Mix 074: Jazzanova

Jazzanova Georg Roske

German collective Jazzanova are celebrating the 21st birthday (it took two years to put this together) of their label Sonar Kollektiv in a big way this week. They are looking back on the label’s work over those two decades, with tunes by some of their favorite artists along the way and some unreleased music as well. Launched in the atmosphere of creative freedom following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1997, the catalogue covers a wide range of genres - electronica, house, techno, funk, dream-pop, chill-wave and of course jazz.

Their new Magnetic Mix to celebrate the upcoming compilation speaks to that as well, including some of their own remixes, an early track by the kick of the after party Solomun and more.

Tracklist:

1. The Black 80s, Jazzanova & Fetsum - Walk With Me

2. Isoul8 - If (Speak Your Word Instrumental)

3. Lenny Kravitz - Breath (Jazzanova Remix)

4. Jazzanova - Everything I Wanted (Yoruba Soul Instrumental)

5. Chopstick & Johnjon, Paskal & Urban Absolutes, Mieke Miami - Sparkling Lights

6. Solomun - Black Rose (Vinyl Version

7. Yannik L. - Hot Box (Vocal Version)

8. Clara Hill & Vikter Duplaix - Paperchase

9. Mooryc - One Day (Jules et Spatz Remix)

10. Jazzanova - Little Bird feat. José James (Feiertag Remix)