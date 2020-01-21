Magnetic Mix 075: Gene Farris

Gene Farris Marc De Groot

Chicago house OG Gene Farris has had a busy 12 months. With a slew of releases on labels like Sola, Realm and Soup NYC, plus an emphasis on putting out music on his own Farris Wheel Recordings, he has been making an important stamp on house music. To get the decade started, he has delivered us a Magnetic Mix filled with banging house tracks near and dear to him at the moment.

“I’ve put together a very special mix of my favorite tracks I’m playing out at the moment,” says Gene Farris. “Some new unreleased cuts from me and of course, a few goodies from my good friends and label Farris Wheel, Including the upcoming release from J. Worra, which is killing it in my sets right now. Hope you guys enjoy it as much as I did recording it.”

1. J. Worra - I Feel IT

2. Gene Farris - Body Shake

3. Black V Neck - Tarzan

4. Giorgia Angiuli - Silver Touch

5. Worthy - Activate The Booty

6. Gene Farris & John Summit - Bass Go

7. Dale Howard - Move My Body

8. Miane - Gear

9. GAWP - Nobody’s Watchin

10. Eli Brown - Eastern Jam

11. Tough Love, Dakar & Gene Farris - Creeping

12. Dakar & Pleight - I Do

13. Gene Farris - Popular

14. Green Velvet - Answering Machine (Prok & Fitch Remix)

15. Gene Farris - New Jack City