Magnetic Mix 076: Feiertag

Dutch producer and drummer Joris Feiertag, known professionally as just Feiertag, is the next up in our Magnetic Mix series. He is carving out a path for himself with psychedelic electronic productions that both soothe the soul and are eternally danceable. He is releasing a new six-track EP Severance on Sonar Kollektiv this Friday, January 31 and this mix helps preview a few of the outstanding productions on that project. He also goes into records from the likes of TSHA, Catching Flies, Overmono and more.

Tracklist:

1. Feiertag - Solemn

2. Monster Rally - Shell Shake

3. Catching Flies - Daymarks

4. Sault - Don’t Waste My Time

5. Elite Beat - Sports Radio

6. TSHA - Vibe

7. James Alexander Bright - Lead me Astray

8. Feiertag - Ambivalence (ft. Tessa Rose Jackson)

9. George Fitzgerald - Passing Trains

10. Howling - Phases (Toto Chiavetta Colour Zero)

11. Soulphiction - The Mood

12. Ted Jasper - Hot Step

13. Pai Xangô - Pinduca

14. Sumo - Pitti

15. Glenn Astro - Slarutan - Pristine Mix

16. Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong (Overmono Remix)