Magnetic Mix 076: Feiertag
Dutch producer and drummer Joris Feiertag, known professionally as just Feiertag, is the next up in our Magnetic Mix series. He is carving out a path for himself with psychedelic electronic productions that both soothe the soul and are eternally danceable. He is releasing a new six-track EP Severance on Sonar Kollektiv this Friday, January 31 and this mix helps preview a few of the outstanding productions on that project. He also goes into records from the likes of TSHA, Catching Flies, Overmono and more.
Tracklist:
1. Feiertag - Solemn
2. Monster Rally - Shell Shake
3. Catching Flies - Daymarks
4. Sault - Don’t Waste My Time
5. Elite Beat - Sports Radio
6. TSHA - Vibe
7. James Alexander Bright - Lead me Astray
8. Feiertag - Ambivalence (ft. Tessa Rose Jackson)
9. George Fitzgerald - Passing Trains
10. Howling - Phases (Toto Chiavetta Colour Zero)
11. Soulphiction - The Mood
12. Ted Jasper - Hot Step
13. Pai Xangô - Pinduca
14. Sumo - Pitti
15. Glenn Astro - Slarutan - Pristine Mix
16. Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong (Overmono Remix)