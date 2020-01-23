Meet CRTFD, The First-Ever Premium Menswear Line Started By A Cannabis Company

CRTFD seeks to bridge the gap between cannabis culture and sustainable premium apparel.

CRTFD is the first-ever premium menswear line started by a cannabis company. Premiered at Paris Fashion Week, the company seeks to bridge the gap between cannabis culture and sustainable premium apparel.

The daywear line consists of 18 garments and features upcycled fabrics, plaid prints with relaxes silhouettes.

“Cannabis is a conduit for something that you do to diversify your experience in life,” said Seti one of the co-founders. “I’m dedicated to creating a brand that offers high quality garments with an affinity for lifestyle aesthetics that speak to what I love- the convergence of design, fashion, art, culture, cannabis and retail.”

Seti hired Los Angeles-based fashion designer Marouan Jamai, who worked with Helmut Lang and Gucci Ghost, as CRTFD’s lead designer.

Check out the full lookbook here. CRTFD apparel retails from $50 to $840 and will be showcased at PBLC TRDE NY showroom 47 Rue des Archives, 75003, Paris, France.