NAMM 2020: Apogee Announces Symphony Desktop

Apogee has announced its newest audio interface, the Symphony desktop. Symphony Desktop blends the professional-grade sound quality of Symphony I/O Mk II with the simplicity, elegance, and portability of Apogee’s iconic Duet and Quartet. The result is the ultimate desktop studio audio interface for macOS and Windows at the lowest price ever for an Apogee Symphony product. Featuring flagship AD/DA converters and mic preamps, a dynamic touch-screen with single control knob, plugins that run on hardware DSP and natively in your DAW, along with selectable mic preamp emulation, Symphony Desktop is the quintessential interface for the artist, producer and engineer looking to give their recordings the Apogee sound quality advantage.

Features included:

Flagship Symphony Sound Quality

10 IN x 14 OUT simultaneous channels of audio

Cutting edge components and circuit design deliver detailed and pristine sound quality

A/D & D/A Resolution up to 24bit/192kHz

2 Advanced Stepped Gain mic preamps, up to 75dB of gain, variable impedance

Apogee Alloy Mic Preamp emulation (Analog processing + DSP modeling) Built-in hardware DSP processing of Apogee FX Rack plugins Includes British Solid State mic preamp emulation Includes 50s American Tube mic preamp emulation

Includes Symphony ECS Channel Strip - Native and hardware DSP versions with EQ, Compression and Saturation

Includes Symphony Reverb - Native version

Flexible, zero latency plugin workflows: Print, Monitor and DualPath Link

1 Instrument input with variable impedance and colored FET input stage for electric guitar

Analog Inputs: 2 x XLR-1/4" combi (mic/line), 1 x 1/4" (Hi-Z)

Analog Outputs: 2 x 1/4" (monitor)

2 assignable headphone outputs: 1 x 1/4", 1 x 1/8”

Digital I/O: 2 x Optical Toslink (ADAT,S/PDIF)

Computer Connectivity: USB over type C Connector

Dynamic touch screen display for comprehensive hardware control

Software control: Symphony Desktop Control application

MIDI over USB

Compatible with iPad Pro, iOS 13

macOS 10.12 or later, Quad Core i7 Processor or higher

PC: Windows 10 Anniversary update or later, Quad Core i7 Processor or higher

The Symphony desktop will be available Q1 of 2020 for $1299. Click here for more information.