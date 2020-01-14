NAMM 2020: Arturia Announces KeyStep Pro

Today, Arturia has announced the next evolution of its KeyStep line, the KeyStep Pro. KeyStep Pro is a 37-key MIDI controller and multi-channel polyphonic sequencer all in one. It will allow musicians to take full control of their modular rigs, outboard synths, and software studio all at the same time. The 4 independent polyphonic sequencer tracks give you full control over your instruments, and Track 1 can also function as a 16-part integrated drum sequencer. It’s incredibly intuitive, has unparalleled connectivity, and promises to make even complex performances a breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you prefer keys to pads, you’ll love KeyStep Pro. It sports a great-feeling 3-octave keyboard with velocity sensitivity and aftertouch. Letting you fully articulate your musical ideas, this expressive little sequencer truly puts your whole music-making ecosystem at your fingertips. Arturia’s designers studied the way musicians actually used their Step controllers and created KeyStep Pro to remove the barriers between you and the music you want to create.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TRACKS

4 independent sequencers, controlling whatever synth, module, or drum machine you want.

PATTERNS

16 patterns per track. Each sequencer pattern can be up to 64 steps long and contain 16 notes per step.

CHAINS

Link up to 16 patterns together to create whole songs or sections of your set.

SCENES

Snapshots of all the sequences within a pattern, letting you instantly switch between sets of sequences.

PROJECTS

Everything in one place. Load, duplicate, tweak, edit, and save for later in its onboard memory.

The KeyStep Pro will be available on March 20th for $499. Check out the intro video below to see how powerful it really is, and click here for more info.