NAMM 2020: Rane Announces Seventy Mixer

Today, leading DJ mixer manufacturer Rane has announced a brand new mixer, the Seventy. Built from the ground up to be your battle companion, the Seventy takes everything Rane has learned and created over the years and packs it into a solid steel case, ready to do your bidding. With a new forward-thinking layout, the portable mixer also introduces three new ultra-light Mag Four faders and is the lightest constructed mixer they've ever made. The Rane Seventy will be available Q2 of 2020 starting at $1499. Check out the intro video below, and click here for more information.

