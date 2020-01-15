NAMM 2020: Sequential Announces Pro 3 Analog Hybrid Synth

Today, leading synth maker Sequential has announced the latest addition to their legendary 'Pro' line, the Pro 3. Following in the footsteps of the former, the Pro 3 takes things even further, boasting two VCOs and one digital oscillator, three filters, three LFOs, four loopable envelopes, a 32-slot mod matrix, and a 16 x 16 x 4 sequencer. It also boasts dual digital effects and four control voltage ins and outs for syncing with other analog gear. They will be releasing it in both standard and specials editions, with the latter having a full wood case.

The special edition Pro 3

With such an impressive and storied history with building synthesizers, the Pro 3 is a hybrid of solid, old-school analog synthesis paired with versatile digital technology. This allows for analog warmth, with digital bite and texture. We've seen this happening quite a bit, most notably the Korg Minilogue XD.

The standard edition Pro 3

Pro 3’s vintage-style filters are based on other synths from Sequential. Filter 1 is a 4-pole low-pass design based on the Prophet-6 filter. Filter 2 is a classic transistor ladder filter with optional resonance compensation to preserve its low-end punch. Filter 3 is a classic 2-pole, state-variable design based on the OB-6 filter that can be continuously varied between low-pass, notch, and high-pass operation, with an optional band-pass mode. An additional Drive control provides still more punch when you really want to get down and dirty.

The Pro 3 is $1599 for the standard version and $2099 for the special edition. For more information, click here.