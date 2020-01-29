Nicolas Jaar Announces New A.A.L EP Featuring FKA Twigs With Mix Of Unreleased Music

Nicolas Jaar is looking different these days Screenshot

Nicolas Jaar has released a new mix of unreleased A.A.L (Against All Logic) material, the alias he made very official in 2018 when he released 2012-2017. In addition to the mix, which was aired on NTS Radio on January 27, he is also putting an EP this Friday.

In the mix he announced two tracks for the EP titled Illusions, one that features Lydia Lynch and the second with Estado Unido & FKA twigs according to XLR8R. He previously worked with FKA Twigs on her album Magdalene, which was one of our best of 2019.

There is something else quite weird about the project. Jaar doesn’t want his photo to be used with A.A.L for some reason or another and instead wants people associate it with “any picture of a military man holding a cellphone.” So he chose this stock photo of a dude in camouflage holding an older model iPhone. Strange times indeed amongst the trolls.

Listen to the mix and see the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. …of Shameless Abundance feat. Lydia Lunch

02. Alucinao feat. Estado Unido & FKA twigs