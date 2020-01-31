Nicolas Jaar Announces New Against All Logic Album, Drops New A.A.L EP Featuring FKA twigs
Nicolas Jaar has released a new Against All Logic EP titled Illusions of Shameless Abundance that features Lydia Lunch, FKA twigs & Estado Unido. In addition to the new music, he is priming us for an A.A.L album coming next week on February 7 titled 2017-2019.
Let’s address the elephant in the room before we get to the music. When announcing the EP earlier this week, he asked for people to use “any picture of a military man holding a cellphone” when visualizing A.A.L. Since that is such a ludicrous request, I feel obliged to do that.
Let’s move to the music and the EP. It opens with the title track, which builds as a quirky drum track that starts, stops and distorts within itself like you are getting pulled into a black hole. Then it keeps many of the same sonic themes on the slow-burning “Alucinao” featuring FKA twigs & Estado Unido. It uses much of the same sort of drums and gritty distortion that contrasts the gentle beauty of the processed vocals.
This won’t be the last of A.A.L that we will see soon. He has announced a new album 2017-2019, which matches the title of his 2018 LP 2012-2017.
See the full tracklist below that features Lydia Lunch again.
2017-2019 Tracklist:
01 Fantasy
02 If Loving You Is Wrong
03 With an Addict
04 If You Can’t Do It Good, Do It Hard [ft. Lydia Lunch]
05 Alarm
06 Deeeeeeefers
07 Faith
08 Penny
09 You (Forever)