The 2020 X Games took place over the weekend (January 23-26) at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado. It brought together the very best winter sport athletes in skiing, snowboarding, bikecross and more for four days of irresistible action. In addition to the various sporting events, there were a few concerts over the course of the X Games with names like Rae Sremmurd, Alesso, Illenium and Bazzi all performing. In addition to what was on TV, we have a photo gallery to showcase a few moments from the music to the feats of ridiculous athleticism.

