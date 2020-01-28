Porter Robinson Announces New Album 'nurture' Coming In 2020

Ian Young

Porter Robinson has announced his second Porter Robinson album nurture. The first single, “Get Your Wish” will be premiered tomorrow at 11am PST.

Porter Robinson put out one of the best dance albums of the decade back in August 2014, Worlds. This took him from a niche electro artist to a headlining main stage act with one of the most loyal followings in electronic music. After three years of touring Worlds, he pivoted to a different alias Virtual Self, which took its inspiration from 90’s rave, hardcore and especially trance. It was quite different from what other big dance acts were doing at the time and netted the remarkable single “Ghost Voices.”

There aren’t further details on nurture, beyond that it will be released in 2020. It is great to see Porter Robinson back with her new music. From the sound of the “Get Your Wish,” fans will enjoy his new music.

