Posthumous Mac Miller Album 'Circles' Being Released Next Week

Ryan Middleton

Mac Miller’s family is releasing a new posthumous album from the Blue Slide Park rapper. Titled Circles, this new album is the companion to his 2018 LP Swimming in a concept that was titled Swimming in Circles.

Miller started Circles with Jon Brion, who finished the record after Miller’s death in September 2018. Circles will be released next week on January 17.

His family released a statement about the album and how it was all put together. Get ready for a lot of tears next Friday, January 17. There is a lot to live up to and we hope it does.