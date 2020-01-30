Premiere: Anakim - Alien In The Stargate [Desert Hearts Black]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from LA rising talent Anakim. Taken from his 'Poseiden's Revenge EP, 'Alien In The Stargate' is a driving slice of progressive house with an infectious groove, lush atmosphere, and catchy melody. From the moment you press play, you are instantly transported to a world of color and sound, something Anakim has become a master at. The release itself comes from Desert Hearts Black label, an imprint focused on the darker sounds the Desert Hearts crew love. Alien In The Stargate will be available on January 31st. Grab it here.

Track: Alien In The Stargate

Artist: Anakim

Label: Desert Hearts Black

Format: Digital

Release Date: 1-31-2020

