Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 56

Fort Knox Five return with their first Funk The World mix of 2020.

Neil McElmon - Concert Socks

Fort Knox Five are back with their first Funk The World mix of the year. For their 56th episode of the mix series, they include some records by the likes of Jerry Folk, Anderson .Paak, Moon Boots, Tuxedo and others.

Over the next hour, they blend some eclectic remixes, deep cuts and more for another great mix from FN5. Listen and follow along with the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Lack of Afro - One For the Trouble

02. The Fritz - Schweet

03. Fort Knox Five - McGuires Audio Shop

04. Kibosh - Pip Squeak feat Andy Cooper & Chali 2na

05. X-Ray Ted - Get Into It

06. Poldoore - Hard to Forget

07. Disc0Beta - Rare Formz

08. Moon Boots - Bimini Road

09. Krafty Kuts - Big Boss

10. Beat le Juice vs. Dj Vadim - Day after Day Got to Rock (DC’s Finest Remix)

11. The Nextmen - Midnight Method

12. Caravan Palace - About You feat. Charles X

13. Jerry Folk - To My Soul

14. Anderson Paak - Come Down (N-You-Up & Nick Studer Remix)

15. WBBL - Kicked It

16. Tuxedo - Dreaming in the Daytime feat. MF Doom