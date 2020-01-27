Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 56
Fort Knox Five are back with their first Funk The World mix of the year. For their 56th episode of the mix series, they include some records by the likes of Jerry Folk, Anderson .Paak, Moon Boots, Tuxedo and others.
Over the next hour, they blend some eclectic remixes, deep cuts and more for another great mix from FN5. Listen and follow along with the tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. Lack of Afro - One For the Trouble
02. The Fritz - Schweet
03. Fort Knox Five - McGuires Audio Shop
04. Kibosh - Pip Squeak feat Andy Cooper & Chali 2na
05. X-Ray Ted - Get Into It
06. Poldoore - Hard to Forget
07. Disc0Beta - Rare Formz
08. Moon Boots - Bimini Road
09. Krafty Kuts - Big Boss
10. Beat le Juice vs. Dj Vadim - Day after Day Got to Rock (DC’s Finest Remix)
11. The Nextmen - Midnight Method
12. Caravan Palace - About You feat. Charles X
13. Jerry Folk - To My Soul
14. Anderson Paak - Come Down (N-You-Up & Nick Studer Remix)
15. WBBL - Kicked It
16. Tuxedo - Dreaming in the Daytime feat. MF Doom