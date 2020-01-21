CNCPT008 Artwork Supplied by label

Hypho - Revenge Porn (CNCPT008):

Hypho has really gone above and beyond with this whole EP for CNCPT Collective. The release is packed full of dark, rugged textures. It's a proper dubstep EP and with the addition of LEVELZ own T-Man on the track "Terps" the entire project comes together seamlessly. "Revenge Porn" is a creepy, slightly scary production. It starts off in an eerie way with high hats and dark synths creeping through, teasing you into the drop. When it drops you get caught off guard. The space that Hypho creates between the drop and the rest of the track is sick. Weighty business from Hypho. The full EP will be released this Friday, January 24. Have a listen to his collaboration with T-Man below.