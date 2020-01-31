Premiere: Madface - Never See Your Face Again

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from leading DNB label Viper Recordings. Taken from their Acts Of Madmen compilation, Madface delivers a smashing primetime dancefloor weapon. 'Never See Your Face Again' starts off with a melancholic guitar riff, creating a sense of longing. The tone quickly changes to that of aggression, and things kick into overdrive with an intense and upfront bass line. Never See You Again is available now via Viper Recordings. Grab it here.

Track: Never See Your Face Again

Artist: Madface

Label: Viper Recordings

Format: Digital

Release Date: 1-31-20