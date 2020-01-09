Premiere: Moe - DUM DUM [Disco Halal]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from tastemaking label Disco Halal. Taken from the label's Singles Club series, MOE's DUM DUM is a funky and acid-laced indie jam designed with the dancefloor in mind. The thick bassline and groovy percussion form a perfect and infectious union that will have your body moving in no time. Since the label's inception, Disco Halal has helped shed light on Tel Aviv's party and nightlife scene, and DUM DUM is a perfect addition to the label's lineage. DUM DUM will be released on January 10th via Disco Halal.

Track: DUM DUM

Artist: MOE

Label: Disco Halal

Format: Digital

Release Date: 1-10-2019