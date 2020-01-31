Reaper remixes Delta Heavy's "Revenge" as part of 23-track compilation on RAM

Delta Heavy drop their massive ‘Only in Dreams’ remix compilation today, consisting of a weighty 23 reworks of their groundbreaking LP. Including names from across the bass music spectrum, from drum & bass to dubstep, their artist selection is as eclectic as their own productions, something highlighted throughout the package.

Reaper takes on the collaboration ‘Revenge’ with MUZZ, adding his own dancefloor induced twist into the mix. After being shrouded in mystery, the Reaper project has burst through in recent months, with his chaotic, transcendent sound catching the ears of global tastemakers. With support from Illenium, RL Grime, Zeds Dead, Slander and Kayzo, it’s clear to hear why he’s received such widespread acclamation through his offering on the ‘Only in Dreams’ remix delivery.

Listen to the entire album here, out now on Ram Records