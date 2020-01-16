Serato Celebrates 20 Years With Three-Part Docuseries, Photo Book, Control Vinyl

Serato is celebrating their 20-year anniversary all through 2020.

via Serato

Serato is celebrating 20 years in the business with a documentary series and limited edition photo book + Control Vinyl box set.

As Serato celebrates 20 years of changing the DJ business, they have put together a three-part documentary series that will go live over the course of the year. It will include cameos from the founders and Roni Size, DJ Z-Trip, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rich Medina, Mix Master Mike, DJ Spinna, A-Trak, DJ Jazzy Jay, Kayper, Kenny Dope, DJ Revolution, Grand Wizzard Theodore, Natasha Diggs, DJ Miss Milan, Just Dizle, DJ Shintaro, DJ Stef Nava and many more.

“Right out of the box Serato was a game-changer. Here’s a company who came out of nowhere with the Willy Wonka Golden Ticket, and all of a sudden they’re the industry standard...they dominated the whole system,” says DJ Z-Trip.

Episode one is out now with the next episode coming in May.

In addition to the documentary, Serato is releasing a 20-year anniversary photo book that traces the company’s history from 1999 to 2019. There will also be two special 20-year anniversary control vinyls. Order your pieces of history here.

- 2 x 20th Anniversary Serato Control Vinyl, with the iconic NoiseMapTM within each groove.

- A 20th Anniversary photograph book tracing the story of Serato from 1999 to 2019.