NAMM 2020: Solid State Logic Announces SSL 2 & SSL 2+ Audio Interfaces

Today, leading studio mixer company Solid State Logic has announced its newest venture, the SSL 2/2+ audio interfaces. Taking over 40 years of knowledge and experience and packing it into a tiny footprint, SSL's legendary sound is now available at a more accessible price point. Both are USB-powered and include class-leading mic preamps, legacy 4K analog enhancement-mode inspired by classic SSL consoles, studio-quality monitoring, and an SSL Production Pack software bundle.

The 2-In/2-Out SSL 2 packs in two classic analog mic preamps together with pristine 24-bit/192kHz conversion to capture and hear every detail, a single high-grade headphone output, easy-to-use monitor mix control for critical low-latency monitoring tasks, and balanced monitor outputs with an impressive dynamic range. In addition, the ‘Legacy 4K mode – inspired by the studio favorite, hit-making SSL 4000 series consoles - gives you the ability to add extra analog character and sparkle to your input sources. The included ‘SSL Production Pack’ software bundle, which includes some of SSL's own studio-grade Native plug-ins, gives you an incredible arsenal of tools for refining your recordings.

The SSL 2+ feature set builds in a production hub for those wanting to collaborate, with an additional headphone output with independent monitor mix, MIDI I/O, and additional unbalanced outputs for DJ Mixers.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the price, with the SSL 2 for $229.99 and SSL 2+ for $279.99. Hopefully, we begin to see more high-end companies follow suit. Click here for more info.