Swedish Electric Motorbike Company Cake Launches New Utility Bike

You can do so many things with the bike!

Play the bass! via Cake

Swedish manufacturer of lightweight electric off-road motorbikes, Cake, are now launching their new utility bike.

The ÖSA is designed to both be a utility bike in cities and also have the capabilities to go off-road. The power station running the bike has plenty of juice to serve your amps stages, in the woods, or on the beach, without polluting. Thanks to the powerful battery with multiple outlets, the Ösa is a power station on wheel—taking you to wherever, to do your thing, independently, off the grid.

It is small and lightweight (for a bike) and thus useful for navigating traffic in cities. The Ösa weighs about 90 kg or 200 pounds. The bikes are customizable with the types of features and batteries you want so it isn’t a one size fits all.

With the battery pack, you can do all sorts of things. You can DJ or play the bass (see above). The bike is available to order online now.

You can go out and do some construction if you need a buzz saw out in the wild.

Build Stuff! via Cake

You can cook and power your camping set up, which could use useful.

Cook! Cake

You can power up your photography equipment since those batteries die quickly.